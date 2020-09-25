Bethenny Frankel Is STILL Married To Jason Hoppy?! WTF?!

Bethenny Frankel gave fans an update on her relationship status, and the news (or lack thereof) might surprise you.

The former Housewife sat down with former boss Andy Cohen for a virtual chat on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night. In a segment called “a Breathenny of Fresh Air,” Cohen asked Frankel for her take on RHONY, the cast, and her own life, including future plans with boyfriend Paul Bernon. Specifically, he questioned:

“Are you and Paul talking marriage?”

Good question!

However, in response, the 49-year-old dropped a bombshell:

“I’m still married.”

WTF?!?

She’s STILL married to Jason Hoppy?!

We knew that the custody battle over their daughter Bryn was ongoing as recently as last year, but we would have thought the divorce proceedings had been finalized a long time ago. The Bravo spokesman was left just as shocked as we are — in fact, the revelation left him speechless! As he struggled to get his jaw off the floor, Frankel quipped:

“Crickets again! Aaaaaand scene. And we’re back. And we’re walking…”

In disbelief, Cohen replied:

“You’re killing me.”

Frankel and Hoppy split all the way back in 2012 after two years of marriage. Well, two years of actual marriage, since we now know they’ve been continually legally wed for a decade! The couple have been in and out of court for years in regards to their custody agreement, but Hoppy’s lawyers told People back in 2016 that a divorce settlement had been reached, so we’d thought that the marriage was a done deal.

That being said, tension between the former couple only escalated from there, and in 2017 the Skinnygirl CEO was granted a restraining order against her ex after Hoppy allegedly stalked and harassed her. Hoppy later admitted in court that he was a “jerk” and an “a**hole” to the reality star. (Frankel had a different take, reportedly shouting “You tortured me!” during his testimony.)

Frankel hinted that she was still tied to her volatile husband back in August 2019 when she announced her departure from the Housewives franchise. She tweeted:

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married … that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo.”

At the time, this seemed like a low-key reveal that she’d tied the knot with Bernon, but of course it was actually a joke about still being technically married to Hoppy. (At least she has a sense of humor about it!)

Bethenny appears happy now that she’s left Bravo and focused on launching her new podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel. Still, we hope this drawn-out divorce process will officially come to an end soon — it’s been a full decade! Girl deserves her freedom!

Ch-ch-check out her chat with Andy (below):

