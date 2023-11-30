Kristin Cavallari Reveals The ‘Hottest Guy’ She’s Ever Hooked Up With!

Who is the “hottest guy” Kristin Cavallari has ever been involved with? She’s sharing her thoughts on the matter!

Perezcious readers know the 36-year-old reality star has been linked to several guys over the years. Before and while starring in Laguna Beach, she, of course, dated Stephen Colletti. Kristin has also been involved to various degrees with some real hunks: Talan Torriero, Brody Jenner, Nick Zano, and Matt Leinart — even Nick Lachey and Chris Evans!

The Uncommon James founder eventually married former football player Jay Cutler, with whom she shares Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Following their divorce, Kristin moved on with comedian Jeff Dye.

But out of all the guys she has been with throughout her life so far, the one guy she thinks was the most attractive? When asked about who was “the hottest guy” she’s ever hooked up with is on her Let’s Be Honest podcast, she said:

“This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a line-up, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest.”

So her answer? Sorry, Jay! Not you! Not even Captain America! Instead, it’s none other than the Bachelor Nation‘s very own hunk, Tyler Cameron!

Romance rumors were also circulating around between Kristin and Tyler last year after they worked on an ad campaign for her jewelry line. She told listeners the 30-year-old is SO hot IRL, saying:

“Tyler Cameron. And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you baby.”

Wow! Now, this answer may come as somewhat of a surprise to fans as Kristin previously denied the dating rumors with Tyler. But we guess something really did happen between them! Watch the podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Kristin? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube, Tyler Cameron/Instagram]