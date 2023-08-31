Kim Zolciak Calls Cops Again After Kroy Biermann Locked Her Out Of Their Home Amid Divorce!

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann breakup drama is ramping up again!

According to police documents obtained by RadarOnline, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum called the police on the 37-year-old former football player on Friday, August 25. Why? Well, the call happened one day after Kroy filed for divorce for the second time, asking for full custody of their four kids, child support, and rights to live in their mansion in Milton, Georgia. She has yet to file a response in Fulton County divorce court. However, a process server delivered his divorce docs to Kim at 7:00 p.m. that Friday.

Naturally, Kim wasn’t too happy about the situation, and they got into a huge verbal argument. It escalated to the point where Kroy locked the Don’t Be Tardy star out of their home and left only a pillow outside the front door! OMG! Per the police documents, Kim called the authorities at around 11:50 p.m. to report a “domestic disturbance.” The docs noted that Kim was frantically talking with the dispatcher as she attempted to get back inside the house, adding:

“Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband. No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her. She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in. Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won’t let her in the house.”

Law enforcement left the scene at 1:00 a.m. the next day. Wow…

And unfortunately, we expect this won’t be the last nasty incident between these two based on how things went down during the first divorce filing! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

