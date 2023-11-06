Kyle Richards Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Mauricio Umansky Split: ‘Not My Idea Of My Fairytale’

Kyle Richards is breaking down over her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was front and center at BravoCon over the weekend, where she dished new deets about her relationship status with the Buying Beverly Hills star… You know, like how she said they’re both “allowed to do what” they want, especially in the wake of his hand-holding pics with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater. But there’s more…

During a Sunday panel, the 54-year-old reassured attendees that no matter what happens, she and Mo will remain “a strong family unit” for their daughters, including Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as Kyle’s 34-year-old daughter Farrah from a previous marriage. She said:

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit. My three girls still live at home — he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”

The mother of four then broke down in tears, adding:

“A lot of people think, ‘What are you doing? Just pull it together, fix everything.’ Obviously, that’s what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly. But I do appreciate all your support.”

See footage (below):

Poor Kyle! She and Mo have been married for 27 years, so we can’t even begin to imagine how weird this must all feel!

Elsewhere, she told E! News in an interview that for the holidays, the bunch will “probably all be together in Aspen,” much like their Italian summer getaway, which Kyle says was “fine” for her and Mauricio. She added:

“You know what? When you really do love someone that much, you don’t just, it doesn’t just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we’re putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first.”

Very commendable. She just started talking about an actual divorce after denying it for so long, so maybe that’s a sign things are getting a bit easier for her… We certainly know Mauricio isn’t wasting time trying to keep his mind off of things! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off down in the comments.

