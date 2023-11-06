Mauricio Umansky Goes Clubbing With Emma Slater On Romantic Night Out After Kyle Richards FINALLY Talks Divorce!

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater are still finding ways to get cozy on the dance floor!

The axed-Dancing with the Stars partners, who were eliminated from the competition series last week, are sparking even more romance rumors — this just weeks after they were seen holding hands following a Beverly Hills dinner date that irritated the real estate agent’s estranged wife Kyle Richards amid their separation.

With the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star occupied at BravoCon over the weekend, Mauricio kept himself busy by going on an apparent date with his new muse! In a video obtained by TMZ on Sunday, the rumored new lovebirds were seen stepping out at a club on Friday night in El Lay!

Related: Jason Momoa’s Reaction To Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s Engagement!

The Buying Beverly Hills star and the dancer arrived in a Porsche driven by a female friend, who pulled into a nearby parking lot. All three of them then got out and walked toward the Line Hotel in Koreatown. Despite continuously trying to shut down dating speculation, Mauricio was supposedly arm-in-arm with Emma as they walked to the venue.

According to eyewitnesses, who saw the trio enter through a side entrance of the hotel and disappear into the club, the possible couple was smiling and chatting the whole time, but they never kissed or held hands! They learned from their last sighting. LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Cute!

Certainly not as romantic as their first sighting, but maybe they’re just trying to keep a lower profile??

It should be noted while the 53-year-old broker was partying, his baby momma was off in Vegas for the big Bravo event where she finally dropped the D-word after months of denying it! In a convo with TooFab over the weekend, the Halloween alum spilled the tea on the status of her marriage, saying:

“Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person.”

So, this IS a divorce and not just a temporary split. Hmm. The exes had previously been insisting they were merely separated but still working on their relationship. Now, after Umansky stepped out with his dance pro, it’s a fully-fledged divorce?! OK then! That doesn’t seem like a coincidence! Maybe now that they’re finally admitting this is a divorce, Mauricio will start to go more public with Emma, if they’re actually catching feelings.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Was this a friendly club outing or a date? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Emma Slater/Instagram & WWHL/YouTube]