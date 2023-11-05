Kyle Richards Talks About Going Through ‘Divorce’ With Mauricio Umansky -- After Months Of Denying It!

Kyle Richards ain’t playing coy about her separation from Mauricio Umansky anymore!

As Perezcious readers know, the 54-year-old made an appearance at BravoCon over the weekend where she talked about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mauricio, and more… but during one interview in particular, she may have let slip a new development in her ongoing separation with the Buying Beverly Hills star.

While chatting with TooFab, Paris Hilton’s aunt talked about how much “change” she’s gone through over the last year. She said:

“I’ve gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me.”

She’s, of course, referring to her longtime friend Lorene Shea, who tragically died of suicide in May of 2022. However, she then shifted the focus to her estranged relationship with Mo, officially leaning into the “D” word! She revealed:

“Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person.”

She added:

“I feel good.”

Whoa! Since rumors started to trickle out about her and Mauricio’s marriage woes, the pair have vehemently denied they’re going as far as getting divorced, instead using the word “separation.” Is this a clue that those hand-holding photos with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater was the final straw? She was just talking about how they both are “allowed to see” who they want…

She did, however, give an update on their current living situation:

“I’m grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much and we’re putting our family first. We’re still living together under the same roof and I’m proud of the way that we are navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time.”

Watch the full interview (below):

Hmmmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts?? Is divorce imminent? Let us know in the comments down below!

