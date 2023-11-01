Kyle Richards Reacts To Fans Dressing As Her & Morgan Wade For Halloween -- Including Morgan's MOM!

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade might just be friends… but their chemistry has sparked a ton of couple’s costumes this Halloween!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reposted a ton of fans who dressed as her and her rumored GF — including one from the country musician’s mom. Yes, seriously!!!!

Taking to her Instagram Story on the spooky day, the reality star reposted one couple from St. Louis who rocked the pair’s matching outfits from last month when they were snapped by paparazzi. They wore black t-shirts, ripped jeans, sneakers, and trucker hats. She simply added the crying-laughing emoji for that!

Related: Morgan Wade Got A Tattoo Of Kyle Richards’ Initials! WHAT?!?

Then the Halloween Kills star shared pics of another couple wearing similar outfits to those the so-called BFFs wore in Wade’s steamy music video for Fall in Love With Me. For this, one person wore a sexy black one-piece, black trenchcoat, and knee-high boots while the other rocked a suit.

But the most noteworthy costume was definitely from the singer’s mother Robin Fonville. Leaning into all the headlines her daughter’s been making since befriending the Bravolebrity, Robin dressed up like Kyle (in a white off-the-shoulder dress, sunglasses, and a pink purse) while her friend went as Morgan (in an all-black get-up). In a second slide, they switched to the couple’s iconic matching outfits. The momma bear teasingly captioned it:

“Breaking: #morganwade and #kylerichards spotted out and about on ‘Halloween’ night! They thought they were being clever by changing outfits but obviously they can’t ‘outrun’ the paparazzi!”

LOLz!!

Kyle loved the tribute, writing:

“This is amazing”

Morgan also commented:

“Mom .”

Ch-ch-check it out:

We get fans going as the rumored couple, but the mother?!? Fans already find it hard to believe Kyle and Morgan are just friends, and this isn’t gonna help! LMFAO!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Morgan Wade/YouTube]