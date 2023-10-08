Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Spotted In Matching Outfits! LOOK!

Kyle Richards is hanging around Morgan Wade so much she’s starting to look like her!

In photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can be seen out and about in Buellton, California alongside her BFF and rumored beau… But that’s not even the best part!

The snaps show the dynamic duo in nearly identical outfits! Yup! Kyle opted for a black tank, ripped jeans, sneakers, and a black trucker hat, while the Fall In Love With Me singer sported a similar black t-shirt, almost the SAME light-wash ripped jeans, Nike sneakers, and a red trucker hat! At one point on their stroll, the pair locked arms before Kyle grabbed Morgan’s shoulder and leaned in to tell her something in private. See (below):

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade enjoy cozy outing in coordinating outfits https://t.co/yqk82GmMHn pic.twitter.com/B7khS1ETXE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 8, 2023

Okay seriously, coordinating outfits?? Major relation– we mean friendship goals! LOLz!

These two definitely ain’t trying THAT hard to beat the romance rumors! Earlier this week, the 54-year-old was spotted picking Morgan up from the airport in her black Range Rover… Right after Mauricio Umansky insisted he and the reality star aren’t giving up on their marriage just yet!

Oof, we don’t know… At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kyle got a tattoo of Morgan’s initials just like the country singer did!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

