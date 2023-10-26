Kyle Richards Tells Mauricio Umansky OFF On RHOBH When He Forbids Her From Getting More Tattoos! WATCH!

Kyle Richards ain’t letting NO ONE tell her what to do with her body!

During the Wednesday premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, we got our first televised peek into the problems that caused the much-talked about separation. This time? The 54-year-old and husband Mauricio Umansky got into a tense debate over her ink!

The conversation started off on a good note, with the Buying Beverly Hills star telling Kyle she looks “amazing” — but things quickly went south when he noticed a tattoo peeking out of her pant leg. He asked, “How many tattoos do you have right now?” to which the Halloween Kills star quickly responded, “five.” Mo was visibly taken aback, as she showed him each and every one:

“Seriously? … I only know of three.”

Sorry, how did he not know about all her tattoos?? Sounds like they might have been separated before they were separated, know what we mean?

Kyle quickly checked him, saying:

“Well maybe you should be looking at my body closer.”

Oof!!

She added in a confessional:

“This is clearly a big symptom of not spending time together. Years ago, he would have noticed a freckle on my body, and now he doesn’t know that I have two more tattoos.”

That’s a LOT of time apart though! The Agency founder responded, “I think that’s enough, yeah?” but Kyle was reluctant to agree. She said, “I don’t know, I think I’m going to get another one.” But Mo didn’t let up:

“That’s enough. Five tattoos is a lot … I will not allow that.”

“Allow”??? Ummmm what year is it?!

The reality star wasn’t about to let anyone tell her what she can and can’t do:

“If I want to, I will. You don’t even know how many I had, so, if I want one, I’m going to get one. It’s my body … you don’t have a choice.”

She added:

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have to explain anything to anybody anymore. Including you. I went from doing everything my mom told me to do to being a mom myself and having to be a good example to my girls and I just realized you can do all that and things can still go to s**t.”

Awkwarddd!

See the full clip (below):

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage has notoriously been going through the wringer this year. As it stands, the two are separated, but still living under the same roof and aren’t ruling out reconciling — that is, if Kyle still wants him after THOSE pics surfaced of him holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater…

You know who certainly IS pro tattoos? Kyle’s rumored flame Morgan Wade — who has a tat of Kyle’s initials! Do you think she has anything to do with the desire for more ink?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Bravo/Instagram]