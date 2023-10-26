Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Cheated On Robert Kardashian!

Kris Jenner is finally getting candid about her history of cheating.

In a heated convo with her daughter Khloé Kardashian, who is dealing with the aftermath of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, the momager recalled why she was unfaithful to her eldest children’s father Rob Kardashian with soccer player Todd Waterman when she was in her early 20s. Of course, that was an act that broke up her family, as longtime KarJenner followers no doubt know. Regarding that story, Kris said on the latest episode of The Kardashians:

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

“Young and dumb” sounds right, we guess. After all, she doesn’t even have a good reason for why she did it! Oof!!

Explaining this to her daughter on the new ep, the momager added:

“I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad. And I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else and I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.”

Whoa. Of course, Kris shared KoKo, Kourtney, Kim, and Rob with the attorney. Even after they broke up, they remained besties until he passed in 2003, which only made her have more regrets, as she noted in a confessional:

“We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time. And I did have regrets. I thought, ‘Wow, what I was thinking?'”

BUT…

She doesn’t regret the romp too much since, if she hadn’t cheated, she never would’ve met Caitlyn Jenner and welcomed her youngest, Kendall and Kylie Jenner! She added:

“You know, I’m not proud of the way that I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan. And without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie.”

A silver lining!

These days, she just wants the Good American founder to be happy and “to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go” so as not to have any regrets looking back. Which is an interesting piece of advice, of course, considering Tristan’s long history of infidelity…

Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

