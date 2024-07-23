How Kyle Richards REALLY Felt Seeing Pics Of Mauricio Umansky With Younger Woman -- Kathy Hilton Spills!

How is Kyle Richards really reacting to Mauricio Umansky getting cozy with a new younger woman? We got the tea on how she feels about those shocking PDA pictures!

In case you missed it last week, Mau was caught passionately making out with a mystery woman — later identified as 33-year-old model and actress Nikita Kahn — at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. The pair were apparently there for a romantic vacation together.

Obviously, the real estate agent didn’t do something wrong here. He and Kyle have been separated for over a year, and she previously confirmed they are “allowed to do what we want” now. Still, it turns out it still really hurts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to see her estranged hubby move on with another woman!

A source for Us Weekly on Tuesday gave insight into her headspace after learning about Mauricio’s new fling, saying:

“Kyle doesn’t let it bother her, but it of course stings a little hearing about Maurio with someone new. It’s never easy, but she maintains a positive attitude.”

Understandably, watching your husband of 27 years date someone else will not only be weird but painful as well — even if she was the one who wanted the split. The insider noted Kyle and Mauricio have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy amid their separation at this time. So far, it’s “working for them to maintain peace within the family.”

Fortunately for Kyle, she has a great support system around her as Mauricio flaunts the new lady in his life. Giving more details into how she feels right now, her sister Kathy Hilton told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet for Sutton Stracke‘s The Sutton Green Label Brand Capsule Collection at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on Monday:

“Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it’s very difficult to see. I was concerned about her. But I spent the whole day with her that day.”

Just how difficult was it? Kathy told Page Six she actually had to calm down the Halloween actress after the kissing photos dropped! Whoa! She said:

“I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it. So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. ‘You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated.’”

So it was a surprise! Kyle had no idea until the photos! Oof!

The 65-year-old television personality reiterated to the outlet that Kyle said Mauricio could do “what he wants to do.” While she “knew” they were “eventually going to see something,” she pointed out it hurts her sis to watch him with someone else. What’s more?

Paris Hilton’s momma told ET Kyle “was really more concerned with how the girls were gonna take it.” And fans know how much Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia struggled with the news of their parents’ breakup! We can only imagine how difficult it was for them to find out their father was with a woman other than their mom, especially someone around most of their ages! Sounds like Kyle — and their daughters — probably would’ve liked a little bit of a heads up about his new relationship before seeing it plastered all over the internet! Just saying!

When it comes to Kyle, she is pushing forward and looking amazing while doing so! Kathy added:

“She looks the best she’s ever looked.”

Have you seen Kyle lately? She really does look incredible. Not to mention happier than ever without Mau! See (below):

For those fans holding out hope for a reconciliation between Kyle and Mauricio, clearly this is bad news. It seems less and less likely these days. Between the Buying Beverly Hills star moving out and moving on and the Bravo personality finally dropping “wife” from her IG bio, all signs are pointing to it being the end of the road for them as an item! Even the Us Weekly source shared they aren’t reconciling — ever:

“They are still getting their ducks in a row for the divorce. There are no plans to reconcile.”

Perhaps it’s for the best! Hopefully, they get their ducks in a row soon just so they can truly move on and be done with this chapter in their lives! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

