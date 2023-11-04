Shannon Beador Says She 'Took Inventory' Of Her Life After DUI Arrest: 'I Made A Terrible Mistake'

Shannon Beador recognizes she made a huge “mistake.”

Perezcious readers will recall that the 59-year-old reality star was arrested in September after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Newport Beach – reportedly while driving under the influence. She was charged with two misdemeanors, one count of DUI and one count of hit and run. But on Thursday, Shannon received nothing more than a slap on the wrist from the judge for her actions as the judge dismissed the charge of hit-and-run with property damage.

She then was sentenced to three years of probation and 40 hours of community service. Shannon also was required to complete a nine-month alcohol program. One day after her sentencing, the Bravolebrity made an appearance at BravoCon for the Real Housewives of Orange County panel – where she opened up about the incident. And Shannon seemed to be very remorseful! She told the audience on Friday:

“It’s been a tough six weeks but I will tell you that I made a terrible mistake and — I don’t want to cry. I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone. I, on my own, just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component and I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic and I believe that today, I’m going in a good and positive direction.”

Shannon then went on to say she took “inventory of my life” following the arrest. In fact, it sounds like she now agrees with her castmates about having a drinking problem. The television personality said she realized she was “absolutely” drinking way too much lately.

