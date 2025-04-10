Kylie Jenner Feared She Went Too Far With Very Revealing Golden Globes Dress!

Kylie Jenner seemed so uncomfortable at the Golden Globes with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet earlier this year — was her revealing dress a factor in that??

On Thursday’s season finale of The Kardashians, she shared her fears about her low-cut vintage Atelier Versace gown! In the show, the 27-year-old confides in her momma Kris Jenner over the phone, questioning her fashion choice:

“Should I have looked like this at the Golden Globes with my tits out?”

The KarJenners are used to fashion shows and The Met Gala. Attending a big Hollywood award show with the most elite actors isn’t exactly their thing. It’s understandable why she was feeling unsure of herself — even if she looked stunning! See (below):

Kris, however, didn’t think she had anything to worry about. In a confessional while on the phone, she replies:

“Yes. You have to wear your best dress to every function you go to no matter what.”

Hilariously, the accomplished businesswoman continues:

“It’s like I tell you. You have to wear matching lingerie because if you’re ever in an accident and you have to go to the hospital, you’re gonna have gorgeous lingerie on.”

LOLz! Kylie simply replies, “Okay.” Hah!

A source told The US Sun at the time that the model was totally out of place at the ritzy event — and seemed to realize it:

“Kylie seemed very uncomfortable all night, just so tense and awkward most of the night. You’d see brief moments where she connected with Timothée or bonded with the girls at her table [Elle Fanning & Monica Barbaro]. Those three really did seem to have a fun time at that table together. But everyone was coming up constantly to talk to Elle and Timothée, no one knew who Kylie was and if they did, basically everyone didn’t acknowledge her.”

Throughout the night, folks were often coming up to chat with her beau and others at the table but totally dissed her, as seen in an incredibly awkward interaction with Demi Moore. Acknowledging this, the insider added:

“Kylie tried to play off all the interactions but she seemed embarrassed and way out of her league. Very tense body language and overall this desperation to fit in with the room. Timothée did his best to include her but only so much he can do when he’s the most in-demand guy of the night and most others in the room don’t want anything to do with her.”

No wonder she was having second thoughts on her dress! She looked drop-dead gorgeous. But when you feel that uncomfortable in a room, you start to overanalyze EVERYTHING! Guess even a star like her isn’t immune to a little insecurity!

But what do YOU think? Did she go too far with that revealing dress or is Kris right? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!!

