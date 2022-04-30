Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Gained 60 Lbs’ During Her Second Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is once again sharing insight into her postpartum journey!

On Friday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself working up a sweat on a treadmill, confessing in the caption:

“Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy.”

However, Kylie noted that she has already lost “40lbs.” How’d she accomplish it? The momma of two also spilled:

“Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

Kylie has been an open book about her postpartum body since welcoming her son back in February. Last month, she hopped on IG Stories to open up about how “hard” this transition has been for her in comparison to when she gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster:

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then pointed out the constant pressures for moms to snap back after giving birth – especially when looking at other parents on social media:

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and, you know, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, [we] put the pressure on [ourselves]. But it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

She added:

“I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today! But I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you got this! And it’s okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a little human, a beautiful, healthy boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.”

Honestly, love how candid Kylie has been about this process this time around! We are sure so many other mommas appreciate the vulnerability that she has expressed on social media about her health journey so far.

