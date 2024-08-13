Kylie Jenner Finally Explains Why She's Keeping Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet So Private!

Don’t bet on Kylie Jenner opening up about her romance with Timothée Chalamet!

Perezcious readers know the makeup mogul and the Call Me By Your Name star have kept their relationship private. Over several months they’ve only been seen a small handful of times out and about together, such as at the Golden Globes, at a Beyoncé concert, or on a local date night — and even then they tried to go low-profile. And other than her potentially going Instagram official with Timothée by accident, she doesn’t even post about him on social media!

It’s a complete 180 from her relationship with Travis Scott. Not to mention fans are just used to seeing all the big moments of her life play out online or through The Kardashians. But not this time.

And Kylie is loving the change. It’s why her relationship with the Wonka star isn’t up for discussion, not even during an interview with British Vogue on Tuesday! Explaining why not, she told the outlet:

“Privacy is so important to me in life.”

Keeping their romance so low-key “feels so good” to the reality star. As we mentioned, the feeling is “so good” that Kylie won’t even give us a little tea about Timmy. Damn.

Of course, that stance on the matter most likely comes from the fact the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been in the spotlight since she was a young child and started to film Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her family. She continued:

“I learnt at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me. So I don’t go crazy, if I am being honest.”

Even momager Kris Jenner pointed out to British Vogue that Kylie figured out how to protect her peace while dealing with the intense scrutiny from the public:

“When we started it was a different world that we lived in and we created this fanbase of hundreds of millions of people – if you add up our social media followings it’s billions of people. And you’re having people weigh in and give their opinion. She [had to] protect her soul. She has learnt to be emotionally available only to the people she feels really comfortable being around. She protects her mental health that way. Anywhere she goes it creates a lot of brouhaha. It can be very overwhelming.”

While sometimes fame is hard for Kylie, especially when she struggled with her self-image during her teen years, it isn’t all bad. The mom of two added:

“People ask me, ‘How do you deal with all this?’ I don’t remember a time before. I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras.”

Yeah, she really doesn’t have anything to compare it to!

Well, everyone better get used to Kylie and Timothée keeping their lips zipped on their romance! We also may just have to settle for a super random glimpse of him in an IG post! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

