Kylie Jenner DEMANDS ‘Sit-Down’ With Ex Travis Scott After Latest Arrest -- Worried About 'Trashy' Friends' Influence!

Kylie Jenner has a few things she would like to get off her chest to Travis Scott after his recent behavior!

As you may know, the 33-year-old rapper got in trouble with the law over the summer. Back in June, Travis was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing property. He reportedly chartered a boat in the Miami Beach Marina, but the owner called the police at some point, asking for the Goosebumps artist to be removed from the vessel. A Miami Police Department rep told WSVN that Travis “was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times.”

After being told to get off the ship, he allegedly “became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.” Cops arrived at the scene and then took him into custody.

Flash forward to this week, Travis was arrested AGAIN shortly after attending the USA’s basketball semifinal against Serbia at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Paris prosecutor’s office told People he was arrested at the George V Hotel after allegedly attacking a security guard who was trying to break up a fight between Scott and his bodyguard:

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard. The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office.”

Sources close to Scott told the outlet he has not been charged with anything at this time. Meanwhile, a police source told French magazine Valeurs Actuelles that Travis appeared intoxicated during the altercation:

“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so he was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

Now, following his two arrests, he is not only in legal trouble, but he is in trouble with his baby momma as well! A source claimed to The US Sun on Friday that Kylie is “worried about how out of control he seems to be, and the ‘trashy’ people he now hangs out with.” While she is concerned about him, she is mainly nervous about how his behavior will impact their two young kids, Stormi and Aire Webster. The source noted the makeup mogul “doesn’t want her kids anywhere near that” as their safety always comes first, no matter what.

Normally, Kylie had no issues with Travis whisking away their children on trips as long as their nannies came along. The momma wants the father of her kiddos in their lives, obviously. However, some things need to change in her eyes. The source claimed the Grammy nominee has been partying more with random people over the past few months, and they “barely talk” anymore now. The reality star has been “really struggling with their co-parenting situation,” which puts “a lot of pressure on her” as the kids want to spend time with him. The insider noted their daughter “adores him” and “asks for him all the time.”

Kylie has “really gone out of her way to keep Travis in their lives” and “gives him the opportunity to be a good father,” according to The Sun source. However, these latest arrests made her upset and frustrated. So much so that she has “called for a sit-down chat” with her ex-boyfriend. And she means business, too! This won’t be some fun hangout! Kylie is prepared to have a serious talk with Travis about his behavior. All he needs to do is commit to a time and place within the next week.

