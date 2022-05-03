Kylie Jenner SHOCKS In A Wedding Dress & A Baseball Cap At The Met Gala!

Kylie Jenner might’ve just had her yet-to-be-named son in February, but she’s already down to hit one of the biggest red carpets of the year!

The Kylie Cosmetics owner hit the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, and truly dressed to impress!

The look already has Twitter split 50/50, with half the internet calling it an immediate iconic look, and the other half WTFing as loud as their keyboards allow! LOLz!

But the one question everyone is thinking is, did she marry Travis Scott? Is that what she’s trying to hint at here?? Hmm…

What do U think of the interesting lewk?

[Image via Vogue Livestream]