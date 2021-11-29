Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs React To Virgil Abloh’s Passing

Stars are mourning the death of Virgil Abloh.

As we previously reported, Abloh, founder of the luxury streetwear brand Off-White and artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, passed away over the weekend at age 41. According to a statement from his family, he had been privately battling “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma” since 2019.

The designer’s longtime collaborator Kanye West dedicated the most recent Sunday Service to his friend, opening the livestream with the title card:

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda.”

The Sunday Service choir performed a version of Adele’s single Easy on Me, in which they altered the lyrics to sing:

“Go easy on me, father. I am still your child/ And I need a chance to/ Feel your love around.”

Another collaborator, Drake, paid tribute to the fashion icon on Instagram, writing:

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything.”

Beyoncé posted a tribute to her own website, which read:

“It is with great sadness that I send my condolences and love to the Abloh family and his friends. We will forever honor you, Virgil. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation.”

Kendall Jenner also penned a remembrance for her friend, sharing in part:

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg.

our angel here on earth, is now above us.”

Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid also took to IG to pay her respects, writing:

“I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man… I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. ‘See you somewhere, soon.’ Sending my deepest condolences, light, and strength to Shannon, their kids, and his whole family.”

Hailey Bieber posted a photo of Abloh and herself in the wedding gown he designed, adding:

“Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. “

Virgil undoubtedly made a huge impact on his loved ones and the culture at large. We continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts.

Scroll on for more tributes:

Kris Jenner said:

“I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you.”

Justin Timberlake wrote:

“What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon? You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.”

Winnie Harlow mourned:

“RIP to a visionary and icon who helped push the culture forward and open doors and break down barriers, who made the next generation of creatives feel anything is possible.”

Orlando Bloom shared:

“@virgilabloh one of the kindest souls, with a wisdom and curiosity to match his creative genius. His heart was as pure as his reach was far and he will live on as his vision taught us that anything is possible when you your [sic] dreams are as big and clear as his. Love and respect and prayers to his beloved’s.”

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

Bella Hadid shared:

“Im at a loss…He was someone to everyone. That was the magic power he held. He made every person he came across feel special in whatever way he possibly could. Even when the world felt sad, he brought laughter and color and beauty. The way he made a positive impact on anything he touched, and always pushed for his culture/the world is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one to so many. The most beautiful warrior soul. I can’t believe this. You broke boundaries and made everything your own. You shared your love infinitely. The way your brain worked was beyond anything, and the way you did every single thing in life for your family, friends, and for the better…We’re gonna miss you a lot V. You really saw me and supported me on every level. As you did to so many of us. An ethereal light. You always inspired to keep pushing, work hard and be kind. No matter what. I’m thinking about, sending love and prayers to his beautiful Shannon, their kids, and the rest of the Abloh family. I’m devastated. You will be so missed and cherished V. ‘FOR INFINITY..’ Fly high my Libra brother. I know you’re watching over the world now. I love you for life.”

Venus Williams wrote:

“I’m devastated by the passing of @virgilabloh …. I love him so much. I always watched everything he did so closely and it inspired me to be better in everything I do. His collections literally brought me to tears because they were so connected so beautiful and so inspiring. I never got a chance to meet him and I wanted to at this years @themetgalaofficial. It was so festive there this year and the first time anyone had been out in a long time and we didn’t cross paths even though I saw him from the distance but I was caught in a conversation and when I looked up he was gone. I thought I had more time, I had no idea he didn’t have more time… It was so brave how he continued his life work through the absolute most difficult of circumstances. I’m amazing [sic] how he continued no matter what to pursue what he loved and to bring opportunity to all, to open doors and elevate the worlds of fashion, design and art. It gives me even more inspiration as I prepare for next years tennis season coming off of a few years of challenging injuries. I have a feeling everything I do and experience next year will be for Virgil and inspired by Virgil. I can’t believe that he’s gone. It’s surreal, it feels like he’s still here. I love him, always have and always will.”

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

