Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott To Play ‘Dress Up’ In SEXY New Photoshoot — Pics HERE!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are BACK… to keeping us guessing, of course!

The pair of exes, who called off their relationship over a year ago and currently co-parent their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster together, publicly reunited for the first time in quite a while over the weekend. The KUWTK star uploaded a set of sexy new Instagram photos where she looked very comfortable cozied up with her baby daddy, which immediately got fans wondering if the two were finally giving their romance a shot again!

Related: Kendall & Kylie Throw Hands In VIOLENT Altercation On KUWTK — Watch!

The eyebrow-raising pics hit social media on Saturday and according to Kylie’s caption, the former couple were playing “dress up” to show off stylish pieces from the new Givenchy collection they received courtesy of creative director Matthew M. Williams whom she tagged in her message:

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial this collection is wow. congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

Actually, you know what we’d like to see more of? These two looking like the power couple they once were before the split! At least, that’s the vibe we’re getting from the pics Miz Jenner shared!

SWIPE through the post (below):

Dayum!

As we already mentioned up top, the two look seriously hot posing together. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks stunning in that sheer dress, cropped brown jacket, and studded heels. The Astroworld rapper’s ensemble with a beige T-shirt and black leather pants did much to compliment the starlet’s look — but our eyes are definitely fixated on the way she’s leaning her ass against him!! Even if they are just posing, the chemistry still feels palpable to us and hundreds of thousands of fans who hit the like button on Kylie’s post.

Khloé Kardashian might’ve been referring to their outfits, but her message in the comments section still supports our thoughts on this one! She wrote:

“ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.”

Yris Palmer, a friend of Kylie’s, also joked:

“okay mom and dad !!!”

Not to be left out, Travis also commented underneath the post with a series of cute emojis to show he was definitely feeling their photoshoot session, too. All of the hype around the pair getting back together starting to make a little more sense to you now, Perezcious readers? We promise this isn’t a reach!

Related: Brian Austin Green Is FINALLY Cool With Megan Fox & MGK Dating!

Of course, their relationship status could actually change at the drop of a dime. Sources told Us Weekly back in September that things have been “shaky for a while now” for the “on and off” couple, who appeared to be quarantining together earlier in the coronavirus crisis:

“Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late. Maybe one day they will fully get back together, but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps.”

That being said, Kylie has been adamant about having another baby sooner rather than later and with this pandemic baby boom happening, who knows what kind of feelings this little reunion might spark for the former duo!

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? Do U think reconciliation is inevitable here?

[Image via Instar/WENN]