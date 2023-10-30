Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kourtney Dressing Up In Her 2013 Met Gala Look For Halloween!

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? More like sisterhood of the traveling dress!

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian debuted her 2023 Halloween costume while giving little sis Kim a taste of her own medicine after she claimed the SKIMS founder copied her wedding with a Dolce & Gabbana campaign. That’s right — the Lemme lead literally dressed up as Kim!!

For those who didn’t see, Kourt suited up in Kim’s debut Met Gala look. You remember the one, right? The floral print Givenchy gown she wore while pregnant with North in 2013 that everyone roasted relentlessly, comparing it to a ‘90s couch?? Ha!!

See Kourt’s cosplay (below):

Okay, that’s pretty spot on. So the question is… who wore it better?!

It looks like Kimmy Kakes didn’t take it personally, as she shared the post to her own IG Story alongside three clapping emojis as a badge of approval. However, that didn’t stop commenters from dropping their own takes in the comments… They wrote things like:

“She took my wedding venue. She took my wedding singer. She took my wedding country. And she took my sofa look “ “This proves kourtney is the funniest sister” “Only sisters can throw this type of shade lol [laughing emoji] everybody else needs to mind their business lol” “Not Kourtney looking better than Kim in the iconic sofa dress!”

LOLz! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

