Zendaya Surprises Met Gala With Darker SECOND Look!

Zendaya always strikes twice, y’all! Why do you think she has two critically acclaimed films out at your local cineplex right now?

The star of Challengers wasn’t happy with just one ace, so she came back to serve on the Met Gala red carpet a second time. After the co-chair’s first look early in the evening scored big, she returned with an even more stunning, singular piece.

The first time Z was the moment — the second time she was the night. She stuck with John Galliano but rewound time from Maison Margiela to his Givenchy era with a laced up corseted bodice and puffed sleeves under bare shoulders. That all topped an interminable skirt that dragged along the entire Met staircase.

Oh, did we mention that was all jet black??

She topped it off with the fit’s only color, an enormous fascinator — a big black wrap around a full bouquet. SENSATIONAL. Take a few looks for yourself (below)!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Which look served better?? Did she land the coup de grace with her late look? Or should she have stopped while she was ahead??

