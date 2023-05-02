Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Continue To Fuel Rumors By Going To SAME Met Gala After-Party!

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s fling may just have some gas left in the tank.

Love must have been in the air at this year’s Met Gala… First, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were ALL smiles as they reunited and chatted up Usher, then Serena Williams announced she was pregnant with baby number two, and now, we’re hearing that Bella Hadid’s big sis opted to go to the same after-party as her former fling! That’s right!

Related: A Cockroach Crashed The Met Gala Red Carpet!

After slaying on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 28-year-old and the Don’t Look Up star both made their ways to the New York City club Zero Bond… separately. Inneresting. While details are slim and we don’t exactly know if the two ended up in one another’s company at the club, we do know that they’ve been enjoying some quality time recently — if you don’t remember, back in March, the two were spotted by an eyewitness at an Oscars pre-ceremony party, where they apparently couldn’t get enough of each other. A source dished to People at the time:

“Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

Shortly after, a separate insider informed Us Weekly that the lovebirds still had the hots for one another, but that Gigi was looking for something a little more serious:

“Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling. [She] wants substance, [but she’s] torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

Related: Leo Still Sees Ex-GF Camila Morrone ‘All The Time’ ??

Hmmm. This, of course, was just a month after reports came out that their romance “fizzled” out after just a few months together, according to a source:

“She hasn’t seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom. It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

We’re sure the two HAD to at least have a chit chat at the Met after party, right?? It just sounds like there’s so much romantic tension brewing between them!

As for their looks, Gigi stunted in a black Givenchy gown accented with pearls to commemorate Karl Lagerfeld, but traded the look in for something more casual at the after party in a long leather coat. Leo, on the other hand, matched in a black shirt, blazer, baseball cap, and mask.

Do YOU think the two are rekindling their romance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]