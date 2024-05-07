Kendall Jenner Makes History At Met Gala As First Person To Wear THIS Vintage Givenchy Dress!

Dayum!

Kendall Jenner rocked a vintage Givenchy Haute Couture piece by Alexander McQueen from the Fall-Winter 1999 collection at this year’s Met Gala. Just like last year’s revealing outfit, the 28-year-old reality star teased fans with a booty action thanks to a sheer waistline. The sparkly black and gold piece also included tons of cleavage thanks to a plunging v-neck, and there were fringe shoulder accents for a splash of gothic punk inspo. Look:

Kendall Jenner delivered once again at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/qC4hb0clwU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Kendall Jenner arrives at the 2024 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/3l6UBXqnng — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Work it!

According to deets the model shared on her Instagram Story, this outfit “was not worn in the past, and was only presented on a bust.” So, she’s making a little bit of history! A total of 500 hours were put into hand-embroidering the dress, which includes over 100,000 beads and sequins. Wowza! The piece has been preserved at the Givenchy Archives, where it will return after this big night.

Let’s just hope she doesn’t do any damage to the never-before-worn ‘fit like her sis Kim Kardashian allegedly did after rocking that Marilyn Monroe dress!

Thoughts?! Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]