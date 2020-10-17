Brian Austin Green Is FINALLY ‘Totally Cool’ With Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship

Despite past tensions, Brian Austin Green is “totally fine” with his estranged wife’s new relationship!

As you’ll recall, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed back in May that he and Megan Fox had split a few months earlier, which came amid rumors that there was something going on between the momma of three and her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly.

Obviously, the rumors were true and things have gotten more serious for the couple in the last several months, including the rapper recently meeting the former couple’s three boys, something Brian is more comfortable with now, a source shared with Us Weekly:

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.”

We’re glad to hear that, especially for the sake of the kiddos! We’d hate to have them pick up on any animosity between their parents. Green had previously met the Bloody Valentine rapper, but “it’s not a ‘thing’ between them” now that MGK is dating Miz Fox.

The insider added (below):

“He is pleased that Megan is preoccupied and happy. He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He’s not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he’s totally cool with MGK, no question about it.”

While on the Hollywood Raw podcast back in August, the father of four candidly explained that co-parenting and his general relationship with the Jennifer’s Body star were going as well as they could be:

“I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or wrong. We are learning as we go. I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids. Because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different — it’s just different.”

BAG continued, telling hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn:

“I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy — nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day.”

Let’s hope they continue down this positive route moving forward!

