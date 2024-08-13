Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Took Ozempic To Lose All Her Baby Weight!

Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner is FINALLY addressing those Ozempic rumors…

In an interview with British Vogue for their September cover story published on Tuesday, the 27-year-old makeup mogul opened up about her changing body amid her pregnancies with Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2. She told the outlet:

“I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later. And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again. I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy.”

Hear, hear!

Kylie Jenner Finally Explains Why She's Keeping Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet So Private!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder may be slimmed down again, but don’t be fooled — she claims she did NOT use weight loss drugs:

“I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…”

Clarifying what type of “drugs” she’s talking about, her interviewer asked if she was referring to Ozempic. She responded:

“Yeah.”

Well there you have it, folks! Kylie ain’t on Ozempic! The TV star continued:

“I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?”

Does this shut down speculation for you once and for all, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

Aug 13, 2024 13:45pm PDT

