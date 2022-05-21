Travis Scott's First Merch Drop Since Astroworld Tragedy Draws More Than 1 Million Fans In 30 Minutes

Travis Scott is back in the merchandise game — and he’s apparently doing very well for himself.

The Astroworld rapper did a merch drop on Friday, pushing a new collab with Nike for some Travis Scott Air Trainer 1 shoes, as well as a series of pants, jackets, shirts, and vests. It’s his first merchandise move since the horrific Astroworld Festival tragedy occurred, and this along with other recent public-facing moments suggests he’s trying to put himself back out there once again.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner‘s partner pounced on the collab with the help of a very loyal and aggressive group of fans. To that end, the outlet reports that Travis and his team “needed to create a raffle to make everything fair,” since there was supposedly so much demand for his products.

The raffle itself focused on the shoes, which reportedly had more than one million people trying to get one of the pairs via sign-ups in just the first 30 minutes they were made available. Jeez!

Per the news org, sources say that web developers allegedly set up “anti-bot protection” to prevent bots from copping merchandise only to later re-sell it to fans. Travis’ previous merch moves have been “some of the most heavily poached online,” according to the outlet, so it would seem to make sense that the Houston native would want to quell that as best he could.

Of course, it’s also notable that this Nike collab launch is the first for Scott since the Astroworld tragedy, which took place in November of last year. Obviously, with this and some recent performances he’s been making, the rapper is trying to get himself back out there again.

Fans had all kinds of reactions to Travis’ merchandise reveal on Friday, too. As you can see (below), some were skeptical of Scott’s sense of style with the new collab:

Am I trippin or do these new Travis Scott shoes actually look like travis Scott himself lmao pic.twitter.com/Zg9iquYh6h — SICKO???? (@JevaunRcotton) May 20, 2022

Others shared their skepticism for some of the intense demand for the products, suggesting via Twitter that bot and/or re-seller activity could allegedly be to blame (below):

“For a guy that’s supposed to be canceled that’s actually really good” “Don’t be deceived, mostly bought with bots and resellers” “His music is mid to me but them shoes go hardd” “Bots and Resellers at work, he didn’t announce it and magically sold that much in 30 minutes.. yea right.” “I would never buy that trash” “It looks a lot like Kanye’s Nike Yeezy collab but still fire thou” “800k bot entries” “All that for a pair of Nike Mids” “These shoes ain’t even hard enough for all that”

