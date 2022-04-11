Kylie Jenner Still HASN’T Legally Changed Her Baby Boy's Name!!

What’s the holdup?!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still haven’t legally changed their baby boy’s name! While promoting her new Hulu series The Kardashians in an Extra interview published on Monday, the momma insisted she’s nowhere near revealing her newborn’s moniker!

As Perezcious readers know, the boy was originally called Wolf Webster, but the reality star decided that it no longer fit his personality. When asked when the big announcement would be coming, the 24-year-old candidly responded:

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything. So I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again. So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

Wow!

See her coyly respond to the question (below):

So, what is everyone calling the 2-month-old then??

On Sunday, we got even more confirmation that Stormi Webster’s little brother hasn’t been given a new name yet when the family attended cousin True Thompson’s 4th birthday party! After leaving the kitten-themed bash, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off some Easter treats in her Instagram Story — revealing what the family refers to her second child as! In the photo (below), two overflowing baskets sit on a counter. One is labeled “Stormi” while the other says “Baby Webster.” Take a look:

Cute!!

So, is the child really still unnamed? Or could that label have been used to protect his privacy since Kylie’s clearly not ready to share the news with the world yet? Either way, it’ll likely be a looong time until we figure out the answer!

Two weeks ago, TMZ reported that the name changing process could take weeks or months given pandemic-related government staffing and paperwork delays. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing, though. Hopefully, by the time things are confirmed, Kylie and Travis will be in love with their selection! Caitlyn Jenner seems to approve of the parents’ decision to take their time picking a new name, telling ET last month:

“When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good.”

Hmm. Thoughts?! Why do you think Kylie has so much hesitation around revealing the new name??

