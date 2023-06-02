Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Photographed Together Amid Spring Romance!

This is not a drill! We finally got the first photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet! And we are not talking about just a picture of her SUV in his driveway – an actual photo of them together!

According to images obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the couple was caught hanging out at a barbecue with their families earlier this month. The 25-year-old reality star’s sister Kendall Jenner and the 27-year-old actor’s sister Pauline Chalamet could be seen spending time with them. So much for those reports saying they’re “not serious,” huh?! They’re clearly close enough to be with each other’s families!

Timothée was not pictured with the group, but the outlet reported that he was at the get-together and was only photographed in his car that same day. In other pics, the pair could be seen walking together with a cup in their hands. No PDA happened between them this time around, but as we mentioned before, this is a pretty big deal since there weren’t any snapshots of them spending time together since the dating rumors started in April. You can ch-ch-check out the first pics of Kylie and Timothée (below):

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seen together for first time. ???? https://t.co/Kv7TL8U87o pic.twitter.com/VVbmZu7S3T — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2023

Wow!

Paparazzi who’ve been following the lovebirds for weeks claimed they’ve been spending “every day together.” In fact, they told the outlet that The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been staying with the Call Me By Your Name star at his Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week.” Whoa!!! We guess they moved on from communicating “almost every day” to practically living together! She and Timothée also reportedly have been seen going on a lot of coffee dates and working out together. As we mentioned before, that’s a stark contrast to what sources told Entertainment Tonight just last month:

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Between hanging out with their family members and staying at his home for almost an entire week, things must be heating up between them fast! Wonder how her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott must feel about this! He reportedly wasn’t “thrilled” about The Kardashian star moving on in the first place. So the fact that she’s seemingly getting serious with Timothée all of a sudden, he must be feeling a tad disappointed.

Reactions to the first photos of Kylothée, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

