Kylie Jenner Enjoys ‘Being Courted’ By Timothée Chalamet -- They ‘Hang Out Every Week’!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying their time together!

By now you know rumors first circulated that the 25-year-old makeup mogul and the 27-year-old actor were an item after the celeb gossip account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip that said Timothée “has a new girl” — and named Kylie. Soon, photographers caught her Range Rover parked in the Dune star’s driveway, and a source confirmed to People that they “are hanging out and getting to know each other.” Reports also revealed that they were then seen on a low-key taco date at Tito’s Tacos earlier this month.

This budding romance between Kylie and Timothée was truly unexpected. We bet no one had them becoming a couple on their 2023 bingo cards! But yes, Kylothée is DEF a thing now! As for how their new relationship is doing so far? Well, it sounds like they just can’t get enough of each other! In fact, a source shared with People on Wednesday that the pair “hang out every week.” Another insider even told Us Weekly that they talk to each other daily:

“Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

While they might communicate and hang out regularly, People insisted “it’s not serious” right now:

“She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.”

That is understandable! Earlier this year, it came to light that Kylie and Travis broke up after dating on and off for five years. Given the up-and-down nature of their relationship, the source for the outlet noted how her family is very supportive of Kylie’s new romance with Timothée:

“Everyone wants Kylie to move on. Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.”

As for Kylie? She is seeing where things go with Timothée and loving “being courted” by him. The Us Weekly insider explained:

“Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him. At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “having fun getting to know Timothée better.” Awww! Nothing wrong with taking things slow, especially considering Kylie got out of a relationship recently. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

