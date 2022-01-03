Kylie Jenner Speaks On 'Blessings' & 'Heartaches' Of 2021 As She Returns To Instagram With New Baby Bump Pic

Kylie Jenner is back and bigger than ever. (At least when it comes to her baby bump!)

The reality star took a prolonged social media break following the Astroworld tragedy in November. As you probably know, the music festival crowd rushed the stage, resulting in hundreds of injuries and 10 deaths. It also led to a spate of professional consequences for Kylie’s baby daddy and Astroworld founder, Travis Scott.

The couple kept a low profile through the end of the year, until Stormi’s momma made her return to Instagram over the weekend (check out the pic HERE). Accompanied by a black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump, the 24-year-old wrote:

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. “

A bit vague, considering one of those “heartaches” was as “significant” as Astroworld. We have to imagine this message was carefully crafted to be as inoffensive and non-specific as possible.

That same day, the rapper also posted for the first time since November, similarly sharing a black-and-white pic of himself with the caption “Always” and a brown heart. His baby momma showed her support by dropping two brown hearts in the comments.

The Kylie Beauty founder had been making her slow return to social media by sharing some snaps to her IG Story, but no doubt she was treading very carefully following the tragedy. Conspiracy theories regarding the scandal continue, some surrounding the rest of the KarJenner clan.

For instance: is the romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian a distraction from the PR nightmare? Did Kim photoshop True Thompson over a picture of Stormi so that people wouldn’t see Travis’s daughter out and about enjoying herself so soon after the horrific events of Astroworld?

Raising suspicions of conspiracy theorists everywhere, momager Kris Jenner managed to dodge a Pete/Kim question from Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve when her granddaughter crashed the interview. The KUWTK alum praised the 3-year-old:

“Nice distraction. Good timing Stormi! Perfect. Right on cue.”

Yeah, that moment is definitely not going to dissuade people from thinking that Kris is pulling all the strings like a puppet master behind the scenes.

Anyway, if the rest of the fam have been running elaborate schemes to keep the attention off of Kylie and Travis, perhaps that can end now that the duo is returning to the public eye. However, the Astroworld aftermath won’t disappear so quickly, as ongoing lawsuits and even a Congressional investigation will continue into 2022. We’ll be interested to see how the family manages the continuing consequences.

