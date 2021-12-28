Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance 'Escalated Quickly' -- Should Friends Be Worried??

He may be the King of Staten Island, but Pete Davidson is also the King of Whirlwind Relationships — and it looks like his romance with Kim Kardashian is no exception!

As the pair continue to heat up, a source opened up about their blossoming relationship to Us Weekly, revealing that things have “definitely escalated quickly” between the two. We’re certainly not surprised to hear that: the Saturday Night Live star has moved fast in many of his high-profile relationships — most notably, his ill-fated engagement with Ariana Grande — and it’s always ended in heartbreak.

So should Kim’s friends be worried that she’s riding Pete’s Express Bus to Lovetown?

Apparently not, according to Us’ source! They explained to the outlet:

“Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Phew!

The confidante noted that the KKW Beauty founder “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” too soon with the 28-year-old but she’s relishing the “early stages” of their courtship. They added:

“They are super smitten over each other though, that’s for sure.”

That much we figured!

As you likely know, the duo sparked dating rumors shortly after the KUWTK star hosted SNL in October (where she shared a kiss with her now-beau) and confirmed their status when they were photographed holding hands in November.

A separate source explained to Us last month:

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens. Everything flows well [when they’re together].”

Although all seems well, there’s still one big roadblock for Pim: the SKIMS founder’s estranged husband Kanye West, who apparently isn’t too psyched about the mother of his children moving on. The first source explained:

“Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete. He is so jealous.”

However, Pete — and his BDE — are apparently unbothered by the competition. A source previously said the comedian “is not worried about ‘Ye trying to get back with Kim” and is “understanding” about her divorce drama.

Sounds like this romance really is the healthiest thing for Kim right now. Do U think that means it will last? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]