Kylie Jenner Defends Travis Scott, Says They ‘Weren’t Aware Of Any Fatalities’ At Astroworld Festival

Kylie Jenner broke her silence on the “mass casualty incident” at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

On Saturday night, the 24-year-old makeup mogul, who is currently pregnant with their second child, took to Instagram Stories to speak out on the horrible situation that killed eight people and left hundreds injured. She wrote:

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Kylie had attended the event with her daughter Stormi Webster and sister Kendall Jenner when the crowd surge took place but claimed in her message that everyone was unaware of the deaths until after the show. However, the KUWTK alum had IG Stories up of the crowd over the weekend, which clearly showed an ambulance trying to make its way through. So she must have known something was up, at least. Kylie explained:

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Meanwhile, Scott gave his first on-camera statement in a series of videos posted on his IG Story on Saturday evening to further address the tragedy, where he also expressed that he had no idea the severity of what happened:

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that were lost last night. We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. And any time I can make out you know anything that’s going on, you know I stop the show and you know help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation … I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this just happening.”

Did he happen to forget the fact that he noticed the ambulance in the crowd? Oh yeah, and that he continued performing after spotting it? WTF. Take at his entire response (below):

JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

Since the tragedy, the 29-year-old rap star and the concert organizers have been criticized by attendees for continuing the show as the chaos happened in the venue. As the crowd surged and emergency responders battled to help those needing medical attention, videos on social media have shown concertgoers pleading and begging with organizers and cameramen to end the concert — but were ignored. At one point, the crowd literally chanted “stop the show” only for Scott to continue performing. Even more so, videos emerged of him witnessing at least one unconscious fan being helped in the crowd and doing nothing. But that is not all…

Reports have since come out suggesting that the performer and organizers didn’t end the concert fast enough. While first responders were on the scene at around 9:30 pm and declared a “mass casualty incident,” Scott only ended the set 40 minutes later, The Daily Beast reported.

It’s pretty much become clear now that the two were aware of something happening in the crowd — and Travis and the organizers could have done a whole lot more to make sure his fans were okay. Reactions to their latest statements, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

