Kylie Jenner Stalker Returns: Man Arrested After Showing Up At Star's House In Spite Of Restraining Order

A man has been arrested after showing up unwanted at Kylie Jenner‘s house this past weekend — and chillingly, this is far from the first time he tried to get into direct contact with the reality TV star.

According to a report published Monday morning by TMZ, a man named Jrue Mesgan was arrested after approaching Kylie’s home in Holmby Hills, a swanky section of Los Angeles between Westwood and Beverly Hills.

Law enforcement sources say Mesgan buzzed the doorbell at the front gate on Sunday, searching for Kylie. A security guard on scene spied him come up, and called the police. When the cops showed up, they took Mesgan into custody, and discovered that he had already been served with a restraining order not to contact or come close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Per the media outlet, Mesgan had reportedly “been to the house numerous times over the last few months trying to see Kylie.” That is a horrifying thought since Sunday’s alleged actions make it clear the restraining order isn’t making him stop his pursuit. Stormi Webster‘s momma did all she could through legal channels in the first place, though, filing the request and eventually receiving the order from an El Lay judge.

In that original filing, per ScreenRant, the man must stay at least 100 yards away from the reality TV star and her home at all times. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was very explicit regarding the fact that she did not want Mesgan to return to her property ever again, writing (below):

“I have no relationship with Mr. Mesgan and have never met or communicated with him. There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to come to my home or to attempt to contact me. As a result of [his] numerous attempts to access my home, I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress… fearful for my safety and the safety of my family.”

Wow. Such a terrible thing to have to deal with just for being famous.

Of course, upon reportedly being caught red-handed violating that order again on Sunday, Mesgan was taken into LAPD custody. TMZ reports that he was officially charged with misdemeanor violation of a court order, and as of Monday morning was being held on $20,000 bail.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Kylie has been forced to file a restraining order against an over-zealous follower. Two years ago, she filed a court order against another fan who showed up unwanted to her home, as well. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, has also recently dealt with a series of scary stalkers and unsettling pursuits.

There are a lot of trade-offs that celebs must make if they want to remain in the public eye — but this one definitely ain’t it. No one should ever feel scared like this for themselves or their loved ones.

