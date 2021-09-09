A Weight Lifted! Kylie Jenner 'Relieved And Excited' After Finally Revealing Second Pregnancy News!

This isn’t going to go down the same way it did the first time!

Kylie Jenner made sure she wouldn’t have a top-secret birth with baby #2 after openly announcing the big news earlier this week. And now, she’s already proudly showing off her growing baby bump, too!

As it turns out, the makeup biz billionaire is “relieved and excited” for the reveal to have gone the way that it did, according to a source close to the KarJenner fam.

Now, she’d wanted to debut her baby bump at the Met Gala on September 13, according to the source, but Caitlyn Jenner went and f**ked up that plan. Still, the timing turned out fine for Travis Scott‘s baby momma, as the insider explained to E! News in a new reveal:

“She wanted to keep it to herself and enjoy it for as long as she could … It didn’t work out the way she had hoped [with the Met Gala reveal], but she’s happy with the way it all turned out. She is very happy and thrilled to finally share such exciting news with all of her fans.”

Amen to that! A second source appeared to absolve Caitlyn of some of the early reveal blame, BTW, admitting that Kylie’s physical changes were becoming very obvious very quickly:

“She is definitely showing and had a bump quicker than her first pregnancy, so she knew she would have to announce soon.”

Well, now it’s out there for the whole world! The Kylie Cosmetics founder appears to be a bit more laid-back when it comes to this pregnancy, too. For one, she knows what to expect. And now that the news is out publicly, she doesn’t have to hide for months on end to spoil any surprises!

That second source explained it all, calling Kylie “less anxious” and adding:

“Kylie doesn’t plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy. She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you’ll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out.”

Ultimately, the proud and pregnant momma is feeling blessed as can be with her doting man by her side:

“Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again. They want a big family together and love being parents. Kylie [is so] happy to have Travis by her side during everything.”

Speaking of Travis…

The Sicko Mode rapper has stepped up big in recent months, showing off a “very attentive” approach to Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter and helping with pregnancy issues “every step of the way.” Now that the two are “definitely back together,” as a third insider explains to the outlet, the future looks bright as can be. Calling the couple’s chemistry “explosive,” the third source says:

“Kylie really loves Travis and she does see a future with him. They realized they want to be together instead of apart… The pregnancy is only bringing them closer together.”

Love it!

All this Travis talk is being corroborated, too. A separate reveal was published on Wednesday over at Us Weekly, where a different insider explained just how much the coming second child has rejuvenated this hot young couple’s formerly on-again, off-again relationship:

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.”

Of course, the reality TV star and the Astroworld rapper first got together back in 2017, before welcoming now-3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

Even despite a 2019 breakup and eventual reconciliation, though, it’s clear these two have wanted this for a while:

“She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time. She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Awww!

We love to hear that!

BTW, we mentioned up top about how she’s already proudly showing off this growing baby bump, and we weren’t kidding!

Ch-ch-check out Kylie’s new Instagram pic set (below):

Loving it!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? R U excited AF for Kylie and Travis’ second kid, or what?! Share your takes on everything here, all down in the comments (below)!

