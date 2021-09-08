Kylie Jenner Officially Announces Second Pregnancy With Video Reveal -- LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant again!

The reality TV starlet just officially announced that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott — and published a new video to her Instagram account to commemorate it. And while we all sort of were expecting this news for some time now, it’s nice to see things actually happen. So heartwarming!

In the video, which Kylie first posted just moments ago on social media on Tuesday afternoon, the billionaire makeup biz mogul can be seen going to her doctor with her daughter, Stormi Webster, to get an ultrasound.

And along with the doctor’s visit to show off the pregnancy in the first place, the video also shows Kylie telling Kris Jenner about the amazing news of the coming child — with the momager calling the milestone one of the happiest days of her life! Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing! That is so sweet! And we are so happy for Kylie!!!

We love seeing all the other wholesome family moments in that video — especially that candlelit birthday dinner she shows off. It’s nice to see Kylie playing up this pregnancy a bit, too, considering she was so quiet and low-key with her first one and ended up effectively hiding out for months on end to keep the secret away from the media.

But now, hopefully she’s at a point where she can feel more like there’s fun to be had as a young mom (and momma to be, x2!), as she’s already gone through the entire pregnancy process once and theoretically knows a bit more about what to expect this time around. Baby daddy Travis Scott has really stepped into his own as a father by all accounts, too, so they should be in a great spot when this new kid comes around in a few months’ time. Love that!

Also, Kylie has long made it clear that she’s not interested in having Stormi be just an only child, too! So it’s nice to see that things are moving in that direction. That little one is going to make such an amazing older sibling to the baby on the way!

And the KarJenner empire continues to grow! LOLz! Maybe Khloé Kardashian will be the next one to make moves pregnancy-wise now as far as getting True Thompson a sibling of her own?? Just saying!!

Kilo-money aside, congrats to the happy couple on their amazing pregnancy news and reveal here! So great!

