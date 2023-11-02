Zoë Kravitz’s Engagement Ring Is SO EXPENSIVE, Say Experts!

Apparently, Channing Tatum didn’t hesitate to drop a pretty penny on an engagement ring for Zoë Kravitz!

For those who haven’t heard, the couple got engaged after two years of dating. The 34-year-old actress was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger while she and Channing walked hand-in-hand as Rosemary and her baby from the classic movie at a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Although the two haven’t addressed the engagement news, one jewelry expert shared some details about the ring. And you guys, Channing spent a boatload of money on it! According to Zack Stone, the 43-year-old actor is worth a whopping $300,000! Damn! Based on what the expert had to say about the sparkler, we understand why it cost so much! He explained:

“Made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, the sparkler features a 7 carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Considered to be an antique cut with a distinctive look, cushion cut diamonds are said to symbolise individuality, romance, adventure and tradition – perfectly encapsulating Zoë’s unique style.”

Zack continued:

“Zoë’s ring appears to be a button back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the centre stone to sit comfortably on the skin. Button back engagement rings are a signature design of Jessica McCormack.”

Wow!

