La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 16 Years Together!

Another celebrity couple bites the dust…

La La Anthony officially filed for divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony on Thursday in New York, citing irreconcilable differences per a report from TMZ. This after 11 years of marriage and a whopping 16 altogether. Wow.

Multiple sources told the outlet the duo has been separated for some time but have remained friends. They both reportedly wanted to handle the matter privately for the sake of their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

Seems amicable enough. It’s certainly interesting, though, that the 41-year-old personality will be experiencing a breakup alongside good friend Kim Kardashian. Cheers to hot girl summer, we guess, for the besties!

The latest legal move from La La comes after the pair temporarily split following seven years of marriage in April 2017. Soon after, rumors started circulating that the NBA player had cheated on his wife. However, they seemingly moved past the drama and worked things out the following year — but things took a turn after reports came out about their “strained” marriage and more infidelity allegations.

Oof, it’s safe to say these two haven’t been without any sort of drama!

By July 2019, People discovered that La La and Carmelo weren’t living together as she reached out for some legal advice on how to proceed. A source said at the time:

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship.”

If only she had a friend who was studying the law and also had some experience with divorce…

Only time will tell how their split will pan out. Here’s hoping it goes as smoothly as possible for the sake of Kiyan.

