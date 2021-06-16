Kim Kardashian Thinks Irina Shayk Is A 'Great Fit' For Kayne West As The New Couple Enjoys 'Lovey-Dovey Phase'

It’s a new era of peace and love for the Kardashian-Wests.

Almost one year ago, Kanye West was making worrying speeches on the campaign trail for his doomed presidential bid, setting off a period of intense scrutiny into his marriage to Kim Kardashian. They’ve clearly come a long way since then, with the reality star officially filing for divorce and the rapper entering a relationship with Irina Shayk.

We wouldn’t have been surprised to see some more drama play out in the breakup (this is Kimye we’re talking about, after all), but it actually appears to have been smooth sailing so far. The KUWTK alum has even given the new relationship her stamp of approval, according to a source for Us Weekly:

“[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on. She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

One reason Kimmie likes the supermodel in particular? Another source shared:

“She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley [Cooper].”

The SKIMS founder’s biggest concern with her ex beginning to date was for her kids, so it makes sense that the insider claimed she “wouldn’t like” to see her kid’s dad get involved with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

The first source admitted the couple’s pals “don’t know if this will last or if it’s a fling,” but said “Kanye’s friends are happy” to see him in a new relationship. Meanwhile, a third source reported:

“Kanye and Irina are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now. They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot.”

Reminder: celebs’ version of a “casual” relationship includes frequently flying across the country to see each other and romantic trips abroad. But serious or not, ‘Ye was apparently pretty motivated to spark a romance with the 35-year-old. The insider explained:

“Kanye was the first one to reach out. The romance was similar to his [relationship] with Kim because he saw her on his video shoot in 2010 and thought she was gorgeous. He always thought she was special and she held a place in his mind.”

Umm, she held a place in his mind for 11 years while he married and had children with someone else? Slightly sus, but all’s well that ends well, we suppose…

Regardless, these two aren’t exactly on the Bennifer fast track, as the source added:

“They’re not close to introducing each other to their children yet. It’s too soon for that.”

Well, we’re honestly just glad Kim and Kanye are moving on from their relationship in a mature, healthy way. We continue to wish them both the best as they navigate their future as co-parents.

Think we’ll be seeing his estranged wife make headlines with a new man soon?

