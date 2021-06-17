Kim Kardashian’s Bestie Jonathan Cheban Is ‘Not Surprised’ She Talked About Her Divorce On KUWTK

Jonathan Cheban (AKA FoodGod) opened up about best friend Kim Kardashian’s highly-publicized breakup with estranged husband Kanye West.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the 47-year-old confessed how he wasn’t shocked Kim was so open about their tumultuous relationship throughout the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He said:

“Everything is always open on the show … I am not surprised. it’s what really happened, and I love them both.”

That’s for sure! The momma of four got pretty candid about the divorce in the series, which even showed Kimmy Kakes breaking down over her “lonely” marriage multiple times. It also appears Cheban has decided to remain neutral in the split, saying:

“I just spoke to her yesterday. It just happened. I really like them both though; they are amazing.”

Such a standard response, but what else can we expect from Kim’s inner circle. The culinary influencer even confessed to missing Kanye’s “brilliant energy” around all the time, gushing:

“I miss Kanye. I miss him around; I miss his brilliant energy. Keeps you really motivated … I love it. I love it! He is always ahead of the times. He is inspiring.”

And while Kanye may have already moved on with model Irina Shayk, Jonathan also revealed that the KKW Beauty founder is not dating anyone at the moment:

“I don’t know yet. Kim has a lot on her plate with four kids, studying for the bar, and the new show is starting soon to film for Hulu.”

She is certainly a busy bee, but that still hasn’t stopped any suitors from trying to win over her heart. A source even previously told E! News that Kim would eventually love to settle down with someone in the future:

“She would like to find someone down to earth and normal. That hasn’t happened yet. She’s not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually, she would like to find someone again, but it has to be the right person.”

Don’t worry, girl, you have plenty of time to find the perfect partner. In the meantime, you luckily have a bestie to take you out and treat you to a delicious meal! It may not be the same as a romantic date, but it’s something at least!

