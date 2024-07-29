Got A Tip?

Lady GaGa Is Indeed Engaged! She Confirmed It At The Olympics In This Stunningly Simple Way!

Lady GaGa Is Engaged! She Confirmed It At The Olympics!

Lady GaGa is an engaged woman, again!

After months of speculation, the Bad Romance singer FINALLY confirmed her engagement to longtime partner Michael Polansky! In a now-viral video, the 38-year-old could be seen in the crowd of a 2024 Paris Olympics swimming event. The 13-time Grammy winner was sporting a red white and blue team USA coat and sleek sunglasses as she chatted with the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal… And she revealed her engagement while in conversation with him! After looking back at her beau, she introduced the politician to him by saying:

“[This] is my fiancé.”

Related: Megan Fox Is NOT Pregnant Despite Having Baby Bump In MGK’s New Music Video!

Gabriel posted the footage on TikTok, writing:

“Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

Ch-ch-check it out and listen carefully (below):

@gabriel_attal

Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. ????????

♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

 

Back in April, the Stupid Love singer made headlines after stepping out with a MASSIVE diamond sparkler on her ring finger, but she didn’t ever address the rumors. However, she’s been linked to Michael since 2019, so fans didn’t think and engagement was far-fetched! And now we know for sure!

The performer has been engaged twice before — once to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, and another time to talent agent Christian Carino.

Congratulations to GaGa and Michael!!

[Images via Lady GaGa/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 29, 2024

