Authorities Reveal New Details About Bomb Plot Suspect Who Targeted Lady GaGa's Concert In Brazil!

New details have come out about the suspects allegedly involved in the bomb plot targeting Lady GaGa’s record-breaking concert in Brazil over the weekend.

As we previously reported, an adult male and a 17-year-old male were arrested hours before the pop star took the stage on Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro on Saturday. The older man was taken into custody on illegal weapons possession charges, and the teen was busted on child pornography charges.

Authorities claimed the two tried to recruit young fans in an online group that promoted hate speech, mainly against the LGBTQ+ community, and planned “integrated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.” Nearly 2.5 million fans came to the free show to watch GaGa perform — the largest crowd for a female performer in history! So many lives were at risk! Thankfully, the attack was stopped before anyone got hurt!

Now, Brazilian investigators are sharing more information about one of the suspects. According to The New York Post, authorities said on Monday that the adult behind the thwarted attack is Luis da Silva, and he was deported from the United States last month. It’s unknown why Silva was kicked out of the States, but law enforcement is investigating the reason at this time.

What a scary situation! We’re so glad everyone was OK! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Good Morning America/ABC/YouTube]

May 06, 2025 14:50pm PDT

