Lady GaGa Dog Walker Doesn't 'Blame' The Singer After Homeless GoFundMe -- But Sounds Like His Assistant Does!

Lady GaGa’s former dog walker doesn’t want you to be upset with the pop star; he just wants you to know why he feels so “unsupported” in his time of need!

Ryan Fischer spoke to Rolling Stone and opened up about the ongoing trauma he’s dealing with after he was shot during a dog-napping incident in February. As we reported, fans were outraged at the Bad Romance singer earlier this summer after Fischer set up a $40k GoFundMe campaign revealing that he was broke, homeless, and stranded in the midst of a literal recovery journey across the states.

While he said he felt “abandoned and unsupported” — which many took as a thinly veiled dig at the Grammy winner — in the wake of the shooting, Fischer told the mag he wasn’t trying to “blame” GaGa for his current helpless state.

He explained:

“Everyone thought that I was setting a blame on someone, when it was all love… It’s what happens in trauma — all your loved ones, all your family, everyone: you feel alone.”

Of course, just because his message was “all love,” doesn’t mean he wasn’t frustrated — but Ryan stressed that he considered these frustrations to be part of his recovery “journey.”

As for the campaign and its accompanying video, Fischer said he “really did think about the wording,” adding:

“It’s a weird video and it’s a weird way to go about life. It’s not normal and I understood that. And I really did try to navigate it as best I could.”

It’s unclear at what point Fischer began to feel “unsupported” after he was shot four times while walking the Oscar winner’s three French bulldogs Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia.

GaGa covered all of Fischer’s medical expenses, and allowed him to stay at her Hollywood Hills home during his recovery. The outlet noted:

“While [Fischer] was there, the pop star flew a trauma therapist out to work with Fischer for multiple three-day stints.”

Fischer also noted that while in the hospital, the songstress sent him “so many balloons from Italy” on his birthday that “the ICU said it’s a fire hazard.”

However, his assistant, Elisha Ault, told Rolling Stone that their former employer’s support ran out much quicker than they expected. She shared:

“They were supportive from afar — there were a lot of words of assurance, like: ‘Oh yeah, don’t worry about anything, we’re going to take complete care of you.’”

Noting that the support didn’t materialize, Ault says, who handles Fischer’s finances, the assistant added:

“Nobody really made a point to come see him or talk to him or make contact with him. Ryan was a lot more than just an employee for them. They were friends — close friends — for years.”

He said they expected GaGa to give Ryan six more months of financial support following the accident, so they submitted an invoice to the superstar — but were met with resistance.

Rolling Stone wrote that Ault was “surprised to receive a text from a member of GaGa’s team asking what it was for,” adding:

“It quickly became clear that GaGa’s team only expected to support Fischer until the pop star returned from Italy around three months after the shooting.”

Ault elaborated:

“He had moved out of his apartment, got rid of his car — he had made the move to change his life in a way that he was expecting to be supported in. They knew that he didn’t have any other source of income.”

Even if Ryan doesn’t personally blame GaGa for his current state, it sounds like his assistant sure does!

