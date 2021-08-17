Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Reveals He's Broke & Homeless After Shooting, Asking For Donations

Lady GaGa’s dog walker is asking for help to continue his spiritual journey months after he was shot in a brutal dognapping incident.

On Monday, Ryan Fischer revealed he’s broke, homeless, and hoping to continue the road trip he’s been taking to heal his “emotional and mental health” — so he’s asking his followers to help cover the costs.

In his recently-launched GoFundMe page, the dog walker explained the van he’s been traveling in for two months has broken down and that his savings are depleted after driving cross country from El Lay to New York and back.

Not wanting his journey to end, Fischer is hoping his followers will make donations so he can continue his “sabbatical,” which includes “getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma.” He added:

“For me, this includes retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives and spiritual leaders.”

He went on to acknowledge that asking followers for money was “not an easy thing” but claimed that sharing his vulnerability could bring “radical change” for “everyone involved.” He wrote:

“With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

Fischer went on to share how the trauma of the dognapping incident continues to hinder him, revealing:

“At times I was scared. I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity… I have set up this GoFundMe page in supporting a van purchase, travel expenses and welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way.”

Fortunately for Fischer, it looks like he’s not the only one who wants his journey to continue. As of this writing, he has already raised over $6,000 of his $40,000 goal.

As we reported, Ryan was walking the Bad Romance singer’s three French bulldogs — Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia — in February when he was shot four times. Koji and Gustav were taken while Miss Asia managed to escape before going back to Fischer as he bled on the sidewalk.

Five suspects were charged in the dognapping in April, including the woman who returned Koji and Gustav. Three of the suspects have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, according to the LAPD. Two additional defendants have been accused of acting as accessories after the fact by helping conceal the stolen animals. Police said the suspects weren’t aware GaGa was the dog owner.

We hope Ryan gets the help he needs. If YOU want to help him do so, click here.

