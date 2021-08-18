Fans Put Lady GaGa On Blast After Finding Out Her Dog Walker Is Broke & Homeless!

Lady GaGa is caught in a bad situation after her former dog walker revealed his tragic state.

As we reported on Tuesday, Ryan Fischer revealed he has been “abandoned and unsupported” months after he was shot while protecting the pop star’s pups, sharing that his need to heal from the trauma has left him broke, homeless, and forced to beg followers for donations in a GoFundMe campaign.

Following his announcement, critics on social media immediately took aim at the Rain on Me singer — who announced a $500,000 reward for the return of the then-missing French bulldogs back in February — for not giving the struggling man more financial aid to heal from the devastating incident.

Social media users fumed:

“Lady gaga offered $500,000 to find her missing dogs but is allowing her dog walker to set up a gofundme because he’s now homeless and still struggling with his trauma. I don’t expect much from rich people but they never fail to amaze me.” “What is wrong what this woman, after having her dogs saved, she is so heartless not to help her dog walker.”

While some fans noted the Grammy winner reportedly offered to pay Ryan’s $97,500 medical bills (he had to undergo surgery to repair his lung, which had collapsed due to damage from the shooting), many still felt she could have coughed up more given what had happened.

One social media user wrote:

“It should be noted his bills were 100k and she apparently had 500k to burn on a reward for the dogs’ safe return. Soooo.”

The superstar’s fans were among the many who were outraged. One Little Monster wrote on Fischer’s GoFundMe page,

“WTF Lady Gaga?! This is unreal that the person who was shot trying to save your dogs from being stolen is struggling like this! I’m a fan but this is gross to me. How could you be so insensitive to the PTSD that he must have from this incident.”

In his campaign, Fischer said he’s been taking a months-long road trip across the US to work through “long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity” as a result of the incident, and is now in need of financial assistance after his van broke down.

He also noted he’s seeking donations to cover the costs of “retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives, and spiritual leaders” to mend his emotional and mental health. He wrote:

“With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

As of Wednesday, Fischer has raised more than $23,000 of his $40,000 goal. GaGa has yet to respond to the outrage.

