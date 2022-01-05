Lala Kent Reveals She Had A Prenup With Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett: 'What's Mine Is Mine, Go Away'

Lala Kent is making sure all of her legal bases are covered, and we can’t blame her one bit for wanting the extra security!

The Vanderpump Rules star was front-and-center in the Bravo show’s newest episode on Tuesday night, and during the show she got real about having a prenuptial agreement with now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Of course, Lala and Randall never made it to the altar after his alleged cheating ways caused them to split late last year. But still, it’s inneresting to learn a little more about the path that led to all the heartache. In this case, good to see that the reality TV veteran clearly had her personal best interests at heart the whole time!

The prenup discussion kicked off with a conversation between Lala and co-star Scheana Shay, who was previously married to now-ex-husband Michael Shay long before getting together with her current partner and baby daddy Brock Davies. Shay reflected on her own prenup experiences first, noting that she and Davies decided to keep things on clear financial footing ahead of their wedding, which is planned for later this year.

Summer Moon‘s momma explained it all to Lala, saying:

“We [Scheana and Brock] got the prenup done. We just need to go and get that notarized. I never actually thought I’d get a prenup but after getting divorced [from Michael Shay] and having to give up half of my bank account, I was like, ‘We’re doing this the right way.'”

Power move from Ms. Shay!

And the 31-year-old newly-single Kent was feeling it all the way!

Calling Scheana’s decision to get a prenup signed “definitely a smart move,” Ocean Kent‘s momma laid her own situation with Randall on the line, saying:

“Yeah, don’t play with that. I’m all about a plan B. I remember when I said that Rand and I were going to do a prenup, you acted a little shocked by it. … But when things get sticky, people really show [their] true colors. I just want something that is so clear and cut and dry where it’s like, ‘What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine, go away.'”

Can we make that last sentence our life mantra in 2022?!

LOLz!

Kidding aside, though, it’s clear the Give Them Lala Beauty founder is keen on keeping her accounting copacetic, and that’s wise!

Nobody gets married just to get divorced, obviously. But in case the worst does happen and a breakup becomes inevitable, why not make the smart move financially?! And of course if the cheating scandal had occurred after they tied the knot, this would have been crucial — proving it was a wise decision!

What do U think of prenups, Perezcious readers??

