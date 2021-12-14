Lala Kent Shades The S**t Out Of Ex Randall Emmett With Super Sassy Vibrator Promo!

Make that money and tell it like it is, Lala Kent!

The Vanderpump Rules star got SO sassy on Monday, and we’re seriously loving her fresh, free, and newly single attitude with stuff like this!

Posting some spon-con involving a vibrator giveaway to her Instagram account, the 31-year-old reality TV veteran made light of her recent split from baby daddy Randall Emmett with the shadiest (and funniest, NGL) tactics. Writing about how the holidays are a time for “a little extra self-care,” the Give Them Lala podcast host explained she was going to be giving away “thousands” of free vibrators and other sex toy goodies. Amazing!

But that’s nothing compared to the bomb she dropped in the very next sentence:

“It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months.”

OMG!!!

Girl… seriously?! Ha!!! Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

LOLz!

Too funny! And too brilliant, to tie a promo post back to her much-followed breakup! That’s certainly one way to pull in eyeballs!

And yes, as Vanderpump Rules fans are well aware, Lala started dating the 50-year-old film producer back in early 2016. So, if you do the math on that one… yep! It’s about 5 years and 8 months, indeed! OUCH!!!

