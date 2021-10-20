Wait, Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Are Now Trying To Save Their Relationship Amid Cheating Drama?

For real, what’s going on with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett?

We had a hunch that the couple may have broken off their engagement due to some very telling social media activity on Lala’s end. Rumors of cheating swirled after Randall was allegedly spotted with two women at a hotel in Nashville. Page Six later confirmed our suspicions, with a source saying the pair had split because the movie producer “always lives a double life.”

And yet… TMZ reported on Tuesday that the sun may not have yet set on their romance. Sources claimed that the duo are “at home together working on their relationship.” This was backed up by some social media sleuths who noticed similarities in the couple’s Instagram Stories that indicated they were in the same place. On top of that, they claimed her overnight stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday was “part of a planned night out with her girlfriends.”

Ummm… if it was a night out with girlfriends, why did her IG Story have two guy friends in it? And why did she bring Ocean (or whomever’s baby was in that stroller) for a “night out”? And most importantly, why did she post it with Sorry playing in the background, the most “f**k you” song on Beyoncé’s seminal “f**k you for cheating on me” album?!

The Sorry story wasn’t the only indicator of a breakup, either. Multiple sources beyond Page Six confirmed the split, including E! News. An insider told that outlet:

“Lala is done. They’ve been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Not to mention, the reality star was photographed on Tuesday looking casual in a Tupac sweatshirt and jeans… minus her engagement ring. (See the pic HERE.) That’s a HUGE sign.

There have also been subtle signals, like the 31-year-old’s latest ‘gram on the grid. Promoting a signing for her new book Give Them Lala. She wrote in part:

“It may not be a New York Times Bestseller, but because I look like this on the cover, I’m less mad about it. I love you all and I’m thankful for ALL the support. Truly. This book feels like another lifetime. But I’m thankful I get to look back on moments, to see just how far I have come. I am unbreakable, thanks to you all “

Again we ask: what is actually going on here??? Did they really break up? Are they trying to make things work for the sake of their infant daughter? Is this just PR drama being stirred up for the latest season of Vanderpump Rules? Let’s hear your theories in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

