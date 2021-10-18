Lala Kent Scrubs Randall Emmett From Her Instagram Following Cheating Rumors!

Is it really over between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett?

Things haven’t always been smooth sailing in the Vanderpump Rules alum’s relationship, but it seemed like she and her baby daddy were heading in the right direction. The couple’s wedding, originally scheduled for April 2020, was put on (seemingly indefinite) hold because of the pandemic, but they made up for lost time by welcoming their first child together, their daughter Ocean Kent Emmett.

Related: Lala & Randall Nearly Broke Up ‘A Dozen Times’ During Quarantine!

But while the reality star was enjoying new motherhood, was Randall enjoying the company of other women? Over the weekend, Instagram account GirlGangz7733 shared some photos that apparently depicted the film producer headed into a hotel in Nashville with two girls who definitely weren’t Lala (below).

In fairness, the man’s back is turned in these photos, so we can’t say with certainty that it is Randall. But several anonymous sources wrote into the gossip account to confirm the scandalous sighting.

The new momma appeared to respond to the story with some IG activity of her own: she once again scrubbed her fiancé from her feed, deleting or archiving any photos of him. She warned us before that we would see this kind of “petty” behavior again, but she also posted an IG story of two pals (and Ocean in a stroller) set to a very telling soundtrack… Sorry by Beyoncé. Specifically, this bit:

“Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I’m the one that’s lying / And I don’t feel bad about it / It’s exactly what you get…”

Yikes!

It’s definitely feeling breakup-y to us!

The Bravolebrity may have been hinting at her single mom era a few days ago, when she celebrated her daughter with the caption:

“Happy 7 months to my angel. You will always be my # 1. I will always protect you. It’s you and me, baby #yay”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent)

It’s you and me… and NOT dad? Hmm. Granted, last time the Midnight in the Switchgrass director disappeared from her feed, it was because he didn’t help her put groceries away. It doesn’t take much for Lala to go nuclear on her social media. But combined with all the other factors, we can’t help but wonder if this is the real deal.

Related: Ariana Madix Lashes Out At Lala For Posting Pic With Fired Castmates

Meanwhile, Randall seems to be doing damage control on his own social media page. His last few posts have heavily featured Ocean, while the most recent — posted Sunday night — was a video of his older daughter Rylee promoting her almost-stepmom’s book Give Them Lala (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms)

So what do you think, Perezcious readers? Is this a true split? Or are things getting blown out of proportion here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]