Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Are Still Doing Their Podcast Amid Split Rumors! But There's A Catch...

OK, so, this is a real head-scratcher!

We’ve been reporting about Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s apparent falling-out over the past few weeks, and now, with breakup rumblings and rumors circling the new parents, the duo is… doing their podcast together?! Wait, what??

Yes, instead of addressing persistent split allegations, the Vanderpump Rules star and new momma opted to release the newest episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall on Wednesday. Only, Randall wasn’t there for this podcast, and Lala did the whole thing on her own!

The 31-year-old reality TV veteran revealed to the world in a suspicious solo recording that the show’s intro had somehow been lost in cyberspace prior to the episode’s release, saying:

“Hello, gorgeous. Welcome to the ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast. We had an intro, and there was some technical difficulties, and once we sent them over to our producer, the file was nowhere to be heard. So here’s the alternative. I’m literally sitting in [daughter] Ocean’s nursery giving you guys this intro.”

Oooookay!

But here’s the catch!

Lala didn’t address Randall at all! Actually, she didn’t really address anything, TBH. Even though the podcast was published on Wednesday, she told fans she was not ready to discuss the previous night’s episode of VPR because she “slacked” and hadn’t watched it yet. Instead, she asked fans to call into the show with questions for her, saying:

“I always love hearing from you guys, answering whatever questions you have. It just makes me feel like we’re in a more intimate setting. The whole reason I started this podcast was so that we all could feel this connection and bond and we could get closer to each other.”

Yeah, so, we have at least one question!

Ha!

Kent never mentioned her 50-year-old other half, which is the other interesting catch as part of this podcast push.

Frankly, it’s kind of suspicious that this particular episode’s intro segment had “technical difficulties,” too, because Randall always pops up during normal intros! In past installments, he has almost always spoken during the initial segment, and/or she has mentioned him by name in calling the show Give Them Lala… With Randall.

But she didn’t do that this time around!!! Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?!

BTW, insiders keep popping up here and there with news about the possible split.

Perezcious readers will recall how we’ve previously reported the star-crossed duo is trying to save their relationship amid cheating rumors on Emmett’s part. Now, a new source has spoken about the situation to E! News in a new story published Wednesday night, and this insider makes it seem very clear that Randall is trying to make amends for some kind of wrongdoing.

The source shared:

“Randall has been trying to win her back over. He is doing anything to make her happy.”

Interesting!

Something is seriously wrong, though, because that same source claims Lala is already planning on moving out of their shared home, and she’s apparently been touring other places to live.

The revelations continued, with that mole making a very clear case for where Ocean’s young momma supposedly stands:

“She isn’t going to take Ocean away from her dad. Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point.”

Wow! And a second source echoed a lot of those claims made by the first, too. Acknowledging that Lala has been out apartment hunting and plans to move out “soon,” this insider added:

“Randall doesn’t want to lose Lala… but Lala is not wanting to work things out with Randall. She’s focused on Ocean, herself and looking to the future. She’s spending time with friends, and Randall is trying to make it work and doesn’t want to call things off.”

Jeez!!!

Randall, buddy, what the f**k did you do?! Something seems seriously amiss here, that’s for sure!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you buying these (louder and louder) breakup rumors?! Is Lala on her way out the door with Ocean, or what?? Sound OFF with your take on this tough situation down in the comments (below)…

