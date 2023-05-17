Lala Kent Breaks Down In Tears Discussing ‘Greatest Fears’ In Randall Emmett Custody Battle

Lala Kent got vulnerable this week about her nasty custody battle with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett over their 2-year-old daughter Ocean.

As Bravo fans may know, the 32-year-old reality star has been very vocal on her social media platforms about protesting reunification therapy, which works to figure out the reason a child doesn’t want to be with a visiting parent, and reunification camps, which remove a kid from their preferred or safe parents home. She’s shown up to rallies to protest reunification camps and has been a big supporter of the organization One Mom’s Battle. Considering she has a child in the middle of her own custody battle, this cause is clearly close to her heart.

Although Lala hasn’t shied away from speaking about the problems within the family court system and the struggles moms experience during custody battles, she’s worried speaking up could cause problems — and her daughter could suffer due to her actions. The momma opened up in an interview with Nightline on Tuesday night about her “fears” with how talking about the court system will impact her custody battle one day. Breaking down in tears, she said:

“I have that fear every time I go to talk about this. Every time I post something. It’s one of my greatest fears, like, if I talk about this and I end up in court one day, is Ocean going to pay for me being outspoken? It’s a battle that I constantly am in with myself. But I can’t stop. I’m just gonna keep giving them Lala. I’m going to keep making noise in the family court system and keep loving on my kid.”

Despite her worries, Lala refuses to remain silent. Even though Ocean is too young to join reunification therapy, the Vanderpump Rules star stated that she believes it’s important to speak out on this issue no matter what:

“I’m going to continue making noise. I will not stop.”

Considering all of the allegations against Randall, it’s no wonder Lala is concerned about what will happen with her custody battle if she continues to speak out against reunification camps and therapy. For those who don’t recall, the former couple ended their engagement nine months after welcoming Ocean in March 2021. Why? Well, the end began when she caught him cheating on her with multiple women.

When those pictures of the 52-year-old filmmaker with two women in Nashville surfaced, she previously revealed to the Los Angeles Times that they got into an argument that became violent in October 2021. She claimed he “tackled me and knocked me to the ground” when she grabbed his phone to see if there was more evidence of his infidelity. Elsewhere in the piece, Randall was accused of employee mistreatment, sexual misconduct, and more. He has denied the allegations.

These are some horrific accusations. So given what Lala knows about Randall now, she told Nightline that she “never would have gotten involved with him” back then:

“I really didn’t realize who I was sleeping next to and who I had a child with. I think if I would have known who he was, who he is, I never would have gotten involved with him and I most certainly wouldn’t have brought an innocent little baby into the world. I do know she’s here because she was supposed to be here. Now I’m in a custody battle. I can’t focus on the past. I have to focus on now.”

While Lala may regret being with Randall, the one thing she doesn’t regret is her daughter. The Row actress took a moment to gush over her “little human” in the interview, expressing:

“She has a personality that is unmatched. She’s pure magic. I don’t even know how else to describe her. Many times I look up at the sky and go, ‘What did I do right to deserve this little human?’”

It doesn’t surprise us Ocean is full of personality, even at the age of 2! She is Lala’s daughter after all! But in all seriousness, we appreciate the reality star’s vulnerability and honesty while discussing this cause, especially since it’s not easy for her to do while she’s going through her custody battle. You can check out her entire interview with Nightline (below):

